Flood waters surround homes of some Green Valley residents

GREEN VALLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Mercer County community of Green Valley is drying out after being inundated with rain over night. This flash flooding event started just before sunrise on Monday with the water rising for hours before cresting. As a result, some green valley residents woke to find themselves completely surrounded by water, essentially trapped in their homes. Their frustration was evident as they were left with the unenviable choice: wait for flood waters to recede or brave the muddy mess around them. But those making the decision to wade into the flood waters soon found that choice provided its own issues. Driving became significantly more dangerous for some residents as they discovered water reaching all the way above their tires. Bridges, which had once been over a small creek, were now completely submerged by the flood. For many, life in Green Valley has come to a standstill, water-logged by mother nature on this Memorial Day, many looking forward to the rainy weather to end and the drying out to begin.

