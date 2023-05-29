Crews respond as flooding makes many areas not passable in the Two Virginias

THE TWO VIRGINIAs (WVVA) -

We are currently receiving an influx of video in regards to high water and major flooding within the Bluefield and Princeton areas. The following streets are experiencing flooding and are being advised by Mercer County Dispatch to avoid for the time being. We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

DO NOT LEAVE YOUR RESIDENCE UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY.

**MERCER COUNTY 911** -- (9:42 AM)

Mercer County 911 advises anyone downstream of Bluefield (aka the Bluestone River) including Bramwell, Montcalm, Rock, Lake Bottom, and Spanishburg to STAY PUT. All areas listed are currently at risk for major flooding danger. Please stay home until further notice unless absolutely necessary, we will continue to update you as we receive more information.

Areas affected as of 9:32am:

Preston Street

Bland Street

Union Street

College Avenue

Stadium Drive

Grassy Branch area

Maples area

Old Princeton area

Green Valley area

Cedar Street

Larch Street

**IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM CITY OF BLUEFIELD AND MERCER COUNTY 911** -- (9:11 AM)

We have been informed that the city of Bluefield, the town of Bluefield, and the Green Valley areas are currently impacted by heavy and severe flooding. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM LEAVING YOUR HOME UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY. If your basement is currently flooding, get to higher ground but STAY WITHIN YOUR HOMES. The water is much too high to be driving in and will put more lives at risk, especially due to the fact that we are currently under a flash flood warning. Storm water crews are out and working to help those affected. Avoid any rushing water and turn around, don’t drown. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

THE FOLLOWING IS VIDEO FROM VIRGINIA RESIDENT SUSIE GREEN IN DOWNTOWN BLUEFIELD, VA -- (7:31 AM)

