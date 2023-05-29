BLUEFIELD RESIDENTS REACT TO FLOODING

By Mark Hughes
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The heavy rain that came thought early this morning left one several neighborhoods inundated with water.

One neighborhood affected was down Union Street. The water on the street was more like a river.

Most homes on Union Street were lucky and didn’t have any significant damage and others like Shawn Ireland saw his entire basement get flooded. It was up to his knees and he says that they had a washer and dryer and some tools that were probably ruined.

James Matuszak was stunned at the amount of water in the street.

“So, I came down it was up to almost the second step. I got two sump pumps going. One overheats because of all of the water so I have to switch it back and forth.”

“About eight this morning I looked out my window and said oh my god baby, look out the window it’s completely flooded, It was up to our grass here almost to the sidewalk.”

emergency crews were spanned out all over the Bluefield area as well as the southern part of the county helping anyone in distress as well as blocking any impassable roads. The cleanup continues.

