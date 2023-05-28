Stop the Hurt, Inc holds first golf tournament at Clearfork Valley Golf Club

OCEANA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Clearkfork Valley Golf Club held the inaugural “Putt’ing an End to Child Abuse” golf tournament. The tournament was started by the Stop the Hurt, Inc.

Stop the Hurt, Inc is a non-profit child advocacy center in Welch that tries to help neglected and abused children. The tournament was to help raise funds to help furnish an office in Pineville.

Golfers who entered the tournament and performed well won prizes and cash.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.