Rain looks to continue off and on into Memorial Day

Showers will continue into this evening as low pressure rides the coast just to our southeast. Heavy downpours will possible at times overnight and into the first half of our Memorial Day. Localized flooding issues can’t be ruled out, so stay weather aware! We’ll otherwise be cool, cloudy, and foggy overnight, with low temps hitting the 40s and 50s.

Monday will bring still mainly cloudy skies, and the chance for on and off rounds of rain/a few t-storms (mainly through the morning). We’ll see lighter spotty showers during the afternoon, but we’ll be foggy and cool for this time of year. High temps tomorrow afternoon will hit the upper 50s-mid 60s.

Spotty rain will still continue into Monday night-Tuesday, but we should see some breaks of sun as well, and we’ll start to warm up. By Tuesday, we’ll highs push into the 70s, and the remainder of this week should be on the warmer side.

