American Legion car show helps support Veterans

The rain couldn’t stop the “Veterans Helping Veterans” car, truck, and bike show Sunday
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Memorial Day weekend, Individuals and groups throughout the Two Virginias are working to support local veterans. At Bowen Field on Sunday, this took the form of a car show that raises money for a good cause.

The “Veterans helping Veterans” car, truck, and bike show was held by the American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9. This is the second year they’ve held this car show but the first year with the name: “Veterans helping Veterans” Organizers chose that name to reflect the purpose of, not just the car show, but the American Legion as a whole.

“American Legion is a veterans’ organization sectioned by congress, and we as veterans try to help other veterans in need,” says John George, Commander of American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9.

George says the weather may have affected attendance. However, he says they still had eighteen cars in the show. We spoke to Wayne Thomas, a member of East River Street Rods who brought a car to the show. He says he braved the rain to have fun with friends and support a good cause.

“Well, it’s a good, good donation for, you know, what they’re doing. We’ve planned to, you know, come out and help,” says Thomas.

The American Legion is already planning next year’s car, truck, and bike show, and those we talked to say they are looking forward to coming back.

George adds, there were also several raffle prizes given out throughout the day, with many of the prizes donated by local businesses. Some of these prizes include haircuts, oil changes, and even a new weed eater.

