Shake Rag- Carline Community breaks ground on Warhawk Park

By Taylor Hankins
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Over in Tazewell County, a community is developing a new green space for its residents.

After years of planning, the Shake Rag- Carline Community broke ground on Warhawk Park yesterday. The future park is named after the Tazewell County Warhawks, the mascot for the colored school that residents of Shake Rag would be bussed to prior to integration.

“It’s a pride thing, to give respect to those that came before us because if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be able to do this today,” said Each One Teach 1 President Brittany Davis.

Davis adds that the park will promote health and community gathering. The space is expected to host a multi-purpose court that can be used for a variety of activities including pickleball and basketball as well as a community garden and a fitness center. There will also be a shaded community area. The first phase development will see the area receiving sewer and water lines.

