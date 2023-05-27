Ridge Runner holds opening day for 2023

59 years ago the Ridge Runner hit the tracks for the very first time and today it returned...
59 years ago the Ridge Runner hit the tracks for the very first time and today it returned along with the smiling faces of its riders.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - 59 years ago the Ridge Runner hit the tracks for the very first time and today it returned along with the smiling faces of its riders.

“It’s wonderful. We have people who come here from all over the county. It means a lot to a lot of people. And the children! Their eyes light up when they see it. It’s just so much fun to see them ride it for the first time and hear the whistle blow,” said Lecia Smith of the Ridge Runner Committee.

The trains itself is a smaller model of another historic locomotive.

“It is a quarter scale replica of the C.P. Huntington that was instrumental in building the continental railroad,” said Smith.

Of the more than 400 replicas of the C.P. Huntington. the Ridge Runner was the 36th ever produced.

In the early 1980s the train went out of service and was later moved to Lotito Park. It has been in service on and off over the years but has now been running every summer since 2011.

“I think it’s pretty spectacular and we’re proud that we could restore it and have it here for generations to enjoy it,” said Smith.

The train costs $2 to ride and will operate every weekend from noon to 6pm into September.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Turner
Tina Turner’s Mercer County legacy
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and...
WATCH: Video shows school bus and tanker truck crash
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
West Virginia native to take ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage
‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife

Latest News

Shake Rag- Carline Community breaks ground on Warhawk Park
Shake Rag- Carline Community breaks ground on Warhawk Park
More than 1.5 million drivers were expected to pass through the Two Virginias this Memorial Day...
Out-of-state drivers stop in Mercer County for Memorial Day travel
Out-of-state drivers stop in Mercer County for Memorial Day travel
Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department to host dog wash fundraiser
Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department to host dog wash fundraiser