Ridge Runner holds opening day for 2023

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - 59 years ago the Ridge Runner hit the tracks for the very first time and today it returned along with the smiling faces of its riders.

“It’s wonderful. We have people who come here from all over the county. It means a lot to a lot of people. And the children! Their eyes light up when they see it. It’s just so much fun to see them ride it for the first time and hear the whistle blow,” said Lecia Smith of the Ridge Runner Committee.

The trains itself is a smaller model of another historic locomotive.

“It is a quarter scale replica of the C.P. Huntington that was instrumental in building the continental railroad,” said Smith.

Of the more than 400 replicas of the C.P. Huntington. the Ridge Runner was the 36th ever produced.

In the early 1980s the train went out of service and was later moved to Lotito Park. It has been in service on and off over the years but has now been running every summer since 2011.

“I think it’s pretty spectacular and we’re proud that we could restore it and have it here for generations to enjoy it,” said Smith.

The train costs $2 to ride and will operate every weekend from noon to 6pm into September.

