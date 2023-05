CEDAR BLUFF, .Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands Lady Blue Tornado hosted the John Battle Lady Trojans in the region 2D quarterfinals.

The Lady Blue Tornado would have a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning, but the Lady Trojans would come back to win 3-2 and end Richlands season.

