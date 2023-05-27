Heavy rain at times tonight, isolated flooding issues possible

Rain will begin tonight, bringing us a soggy evening. It will start from the south and eventually spread into the rest of our region before 9 PM. The rain will begin light, though as we head overnight it will get heavier. Temperatures tonight will be sitting in the upper 40s. Winds will begin to pick up tonight, gusting as high as 25 miles per hour at times.

Tonight will be rainy and cold (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will be fairly widespread, and a little heavy at times on Sunday. We do have a slight risk for excessive rainfall for the southern parts of our area. Some of us also are under a marginal risk. This means we could see some isolated flooding issues, and maybe even some flash flooding. Stay weather aware throughout the weekend.

Some of us could see some heavy rain tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some of us could see upwards of 3 inches of rain or more (WVVA WEATHER)

As far as rainfall totals go, we could see as much as three inches by the end of the day on Monday, with some possibly getting more.

Temperatures will still be colder on Sunday, only topping off in the mid 50s. Temps won’t drop too much Sunday night, as we remain in the low 50s.

Memorial Day is looking very wet. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue on into Monday, with the additional chance of a few rumbles of thunder. The rain will stick with us for pretty much the entirety of Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.