Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Clayton

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA. (WVVA) - Our friends with the Tazewell County Animal Shelter recently stopped by WVVA News @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers to introduce us all to Clayton.

Cloie Robinson with the shelter has all the details on our furry friend in the video above.

Clayton is a 2-3 year-old who gets along with dogs, cats and families of any size.

He is up-to-date on all vaccinations and does well with other dogs his size.

Cloie tells us that Clayton recently had hip surgery after the shelter noticed that he was limping.

He is recovering well and the shelter says they will show you the at-home exercises you can do with Clayton as he reaches complete recovery.

Tazewell County Animal Shelter

736 Camp Joy Road in Bluefield, VA, 24605

Phone: 276-988-5795

E-mail: tazewellcountyanimalshelter@gmail.com

Tune into the furcast next week to meet our newest adoptable furry friend.

