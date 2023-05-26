PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The community was invited to see hundreds of student art projects during Thursday’s Wyoming County Schools Spring Art Gala: Arts in Bloom, held in the school boards central office in Pineville.

Students of every grade level, kindergarten to twelfth grade, had more than 700 pieces of wall art showcased at this event.

Wall art isn’t the only medium on display. Students also put mixed media pieces, photography, sculptures, jewelry, and even clothing up for public viewing.

The performing arts created small one act plays that were performed. The culinary arts program prepared food and the musical arts entertained with songs, including original compositions.

The event was a way for the community to celebrate the arts and see examples of the students’ work they had been creating all school year.

This was the Wyoming County Board of Education’s second year holding a Gala and they hope to continue making this a yearly event for the students.

