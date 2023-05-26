W.Va. consulting firm looks to share business strategies with veterans

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mountain State consulting firm is looking to help veterans and active service-members grow their small businesses.

Forge is a strategic planning and consulting firm based in Morgantown, W.Va., and the company is set to host a series of webinars this summer -- aimed at educating veterans and active service-members on a range of entrepreneurial and small business strategies.

The first online event is set for June 14th, and will focus on securing government contracts.

A veteran himself, the company’s CEO said the qualities gained through military service can be very useful in the private sector as well.

“They have a lot of the skill-sets imbued in them that they learned from the military,” said Frank Vitale, President and CEO of Forge. “The discipline, they have the stick-to-it-iveness and you know, in cases of veterans that want to serve others, they have that background of service.”

If interested, folks can sign up for Forge’s first webinar on the company’s website here.

