Volunteers place flags on veteran’s graves for Memorial Day

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Volunteers in Bluefield, Virginia took time out of their mornings to place American flags on the graves of fallen soldiers at Grandview Memory Gardens.

It was all in an effort to remember those soldiers for Memorial Day. The group began placing the flags at 8 am and finished at around 10 am. They say they placed at least a thousand flags on graves. The local VFW post commander says this is something they do every year.

“A lot of the families call and ask are we going to put up the flags and we tell them yeah we’re going to put up the flags and they’ll thank us. They appreciate the acknowledgement for their loved ones. They really appreciate it and the whole community does,” said VFW Post 9696 Commander, Samuel Martin.

Martin says placing the flags wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers and thanks them for their help.

