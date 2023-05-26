Tazewell County businesses recognized in “Best of Southwest Virginia” by Virginia Living Magazine

Tazewell County businesses recognized in “Best of Southwest Virginia” by Virginia Living Magazine
By Taylor Hankins
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Businesses in Tazewell County are receiving state-wide recognition!

A part of Virginia Living Magazine’s “Best of Virginia” Edition, 15 businesses in Tazewell County were voted among the best in Southwest Virginia. We spoke with the county’s tourism director about what these recognitions could mean for the area.

”This magazine goes out to all the luxury hotels in the Commonwealth. So it exposes the businesses to another audience who might be able to stop in Tazewell County and visit with them,” said AJ Robinson

List of those recognized:

1st Place - Southwest Virginia Division

Sandwich Shop - Macado’s Bluefield, Bluefield/All Locations

Architecture Firm - Thompson & Litton, Tazewell/All Locations

2nd Place - Southwest Virginia Division

Caterer - Your Grate Escape, Tazewell

Home Builder - Twin Enterprises, Inc., Richlands

Dance Studio - Tazewell Dance Center, Tazewell

Law Firm - The Reliance Law GroupCedar Bluff

Gift Shop - Between Friends Gifts

Town & Country Veterinary Clinic - Crab Orchard Veterinary Services - Tazewell

Tennis Facility - Lincolnshire Recreation Park, Tazewell

Bank/Credit Union - Truist, Bluefield & Richlands/All Locations

3rd Place - Southwest Virginia Division

Greenery and Nursery - Kimberly’s Greenhouse at Pisgah, Tazewell

Asian Restaurant - Red Flower Chinese Restaurant, Richlands

Consignment Shop - Bee-N Thrifty Consignment, Tazewell

Real Estate Firm - Tazewell County Realty, Tazewell

K-12 Independent School - Main Street School Tazewell

Gym - Four Seasons YMCA-Tazewell, Tazewell

Dermatology - Derm-One Bluefield/All Locations

