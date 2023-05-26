Tazewell County businesses recognized in “Best of Southwest Virginia” by Virginia Living Magazine
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Businesses in Tazewell County are receiving state-wide recognition!
A part of Virginia Living Magazine’s “Best of Virginia” Edition, 15 businesses in Tazewell County were voted among the best in Southwest Virginia. We spoke with the county’s tourism director about what these recognitions could mean for the area.
”This magazine goes out to all the luxury hotels in the Commonwealth. So it exposes the businesses to another audience who might be able to stop in Tazewell County and visit with them,” said AJ Robinson
List of those recognized:
1st Place - Southwest Virginia Division
Sandwich Shop - Macado’s Bluefield, Bluefield/All Locations
Architecture Firm - Thompson & Litton, Tazewell/All Locations
2nd Place - Southwest Virginia Division
Caterer - Your Grate Escape, Tazewell
Home Builder - Twin Enterprises, Inc., Richlands
Dance Studio - Tazewell Dance Center, Tazewell
Law Firm - The Reliance Law GroupCedar Bluff
Gift Shop - Between Friends Gifts
Town & Country Veterinary Clinic - Crab Orchard Veterinary Services - Tazewell
Tennis Facility - Lincolnshire Recreation Park, Tazewell
Bank/Credit Union - Truist, Bluefield & Richlands/All Locations
3rd Place - Southwest Virginia Division
Greenery and Nursery - Kimberly’s Greenhouse at Pisgah, Tazewell
Asian Restaurant - Red Flower Chinese Restaurant, Richlands
Consignment Shop - Bee-N Thrifty Consignment, Tazewell
Real Estate Firm - Tazewell County Realty, Tazewell
K-12 Independent School - Main Street School Tazewell
Gym - Four Seasons YMCA-Tazewell, Tazewell
Dermatology - Derm-One Bluefield/All Locations
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.