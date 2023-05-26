Shannon Shine’s “Ethereal Worlds” closing reception is happening tonight

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local artist Shannon Shine’s exhibit is having quite the send off at the House of Art in Bluefield starting at 6 pm. In addition to all her unique art., there will be live performances of music and drawing.

”We’re going to have a musical performance that is a variety of different instruments and the artists will be creating to the energy that is in the room,” said Shine.

The event will go on until 8pm. If you aren’t able to make it tonight, you can still see Shine’s work at the Riff Raff and Pigment Sanctuary galleries on Mercer Street in Princeton.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.