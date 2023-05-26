Shannon Shine’s “Ethereal Worlds” closing reception is happening tonight

Shannon Shine’s “Ethereal Worlds” closing reception is happening tonight
Shannon Shine’s “Ethereal Worlds” closing reception is happening tonight(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local artist Shannon Shine’s exhibit is having quite the send off at the House of Art in Bluefield starting at 6 pm. In addition to all her unique art., there will be live performances of music and drawing.

”We’re going to have a musical performance that is a variety of different instruments and the artists will be creating to the energy that is in the room,” said Shine.

The event will go on until 8pm. If you aren’t able to make it tonight, you can still see Shine’s work at the Riff Raff and Pigment Sanctuary galleries on Mercer Street in Princeton.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife
Two people suffered minor burn injuries in the fire.
Stepfather of child accused of setting home on fire arrested, charged with child abuse
Richlands High School
Richlands High moves graduation to middle school

Latest News

CNX Resources loan closing
CNX Resources Expansion Bringing 67 Retained, 8 New Jobs to Richlands
U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Ga. speaks about gun crimes
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson announces ATF, AHIDTA Gun Crime Mobile Unit to deploy in Raleigh, Kanawha counties
Operation Compassion members give out food
Organizations have resource distribution event in Matoaka
American flag
Volunteers place flags on veteran’s graves for Memorial Day