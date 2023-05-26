Princeton PD warns of phone scam

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Police Department is warning citizens of a phone scam going around.

PPD said in a Facebook post that a person is calling people identifying themselves as a current Princeton Police Officer, and they are using the real name of a former officer (Winkler).

The person is attempting to obtain money through the scam.

PPD said that they will never attempt to solicit money, and they ask that if you receive a call, hang up and report it.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.