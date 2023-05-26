Out-of-state drivers stop in Mercer County for Memorial Day travel
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - With more than 1.5 million drivers expected to pass through the Two Virginias this Memorial Day weekend, many made a pit stop at Princeton’s Welcome Center on the way to their destinations.
WVVA spoke with a range of folks at the Welcome Center on Friday -- and even one international traveler.
Check out the video above for more!
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.