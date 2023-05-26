Out-of-state drivers stop in Mercer County for Memorial Day travel

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - With more than 1.5 million drivers expected to pass through the Two Virginias this Memorial Day weekend, many made a pit stop at Princeton’s Welcome Center on the way to their destinations.

WVVA spoke with a range of folks at the Welcome Center on Friday -- and even one international traveler.

Check out the video above for more!

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife
Two people suffered minor burn injuries in the fire.
Stepfather of child accused of setting home on fire arrested, charged with child abuse
Tina Turner
Tina Turner’s Mercer County legacy

Latest News

Out-of-state drivers stop in Mercer County for Memorial Day travel
Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department to host dog wash fundraiser
Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department to host dog wash fundraiser
Celebrating foster parents for National Foster Parent Appreciation Month
Celebrating foster parents for National Foster Parent Appreciation Month
W.Va. consulting firm looks to share business strategies with veterans
W.Va. consulting firm looks to share business strategies with veterans