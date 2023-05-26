Organizations have resource distribution event in Matoaka

Operation Compassion members give out food
Operation Compassion members give out food(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MATOAKA, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Matoaka, community organizations had a resource distribution event for the community. The event was sponsored by Operation Compassion through the Lifeline Church in Princeton.

Community members were able to get items like food, cleaning supplies and health care items. They have events like this two to three times a year in the community. Those involved in the event highlight it’s importance.

“We recognize there’s a need in this area for food and of course we also recognize the spiritual need so we use the food for an avenue to share the gospel,” said Director for Operation Compassion, Mark Bayle.

“There’s a high need for these materials that we’re giving out today and we’re in Matoaka which is a very small town. There’s not much here. There’s no grocery stores close by no transportation so we’re just trying to bring what they need to them,” said Chairperson for the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities, Candace Harless.

Operation Compassion gives food out at the Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department every other Friday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

