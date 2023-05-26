One weekend left to take part in Beckley’s Rhododendron Festival

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This weekend will be the last opportunity to take part in Beckley’s Rhododendron Festival.

The month-long schedule of activities ends on Saturday with a bike and car show at Beckley’s Intermodal Gateway from 4-8 p.m. Registration for the event will last from 4- 6p.m.

At the car show, there will be a live performance by Jack and Davis Reid from 5-7:30 p.m. Following the show, the Shag Club will be hosting a dance party for anyone interested in attending at the Beckley Women’s Club.

“We’ve been doing the Rhododendron Festival for several years now. They’re beautiful and in bloom this month. It’s just a great way to package all of the Spring activities going on and be part of the festival,” said Beckley Events Dir. Jill Moorefield.

Saturday also marks the final day to take part in Active Southern West Virginia’s Rhododendron photo contest. Take a picture with a Rhododendron and submit it to their Facebook page for a chance to win. (1) Active Southern West Virginia | Beckley WV | Facebook The winner will be the contestant who lands the most likes.

