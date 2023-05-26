Low pressure from offshore will bring a wet Memorial Day weekend

Tonight, we will have some clouds beginning to move in as a result of a closed low pressure system off the southern east coast. This will bring us mostly cloudy skies through the evening, serving to keep temperatures a little on the warmer side. We will still remain cold overnight however, as we sit in the upper 40s. Winds will be fairly light tonight.

Temperatures will be getting much cooler tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Memorial Day weekend is looking to be wet. Tomorrow we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies through the morning. Temperatures will stay colder throughout the day, though in the morning we will be seeing temps in the 40s. As we head into the afternoon hours, temperatures won’t be warming up too much. We’ll be topping off in the upper 50s and low 60s, as we see cooler air settling in from the north.

Rain will be settling in tomorrow evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will be developing through the afternoon hours, likely around 2 PM. The rain will get fairly widespread the later in the day we get. as we head overnight, the rain will continue into Sunday and Monday.

Memorial Day is looking wet this year. (WVVA WEATHER)

Right now, it looks like Memorial Day will bring us some hit or miss showers. Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s on Monday, with the sun returning on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.