Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department to host dog wash fundraiser

By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - To help raise money for their work in the community, the Green Valley–Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department is planning their unique annual fundraiser – a dog wash!

The fire department parking lot will be transformed into multiple dog washing stations with members of the VFD washing dogs.

They are also partnering with the Green Valley Animal Hospital to administer vaccines to dogs as well.

The captain of the Green Valley–Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department says this fundraiser is a great way to take care of your four-legged friends while helping to keep your community safe.

Captain David Thompson Jr. said, “What we bring in actually goes back into the department to purchase equipment, purchase gear for the guys, because, right now, gear is astronomical. To be able to suit one fireman, you’re looking at well over $6,000 not counting the breathing apparatus, so we’re trying to supplement some of that cost.”

If you are interested in getting your dog washed, they are planning to hold the was on Saturday, June 10th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A wash and flea dip will be $5, rabies vaccines will be $8, and annual vaccines will be $17.

