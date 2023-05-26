Both Graham soccer teams dominate Gate City in region 2D quarterfinals

G-girls win 4-0 and G-men win 3-1 over Blue Devils
By Jon Surratt
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-men and G-girls took on the Gate City Blue Devils in both teams region 2D quarterfinals matches.

The G-girls had the first game at 5 p.m. and the team would dominate from the start, leading 2-0 at half behind an Ella Dales and own goal by the Lady Blue Devils. In the second half, Sophie Scarberry would score two goals behind two headers to win 4-0.

The G-men played afterwards and they also dominated from the start as they had a penalty kick from Jacob White, a goal from Blake Atkins off a corner kick assist from Dennis Thomas and a beautiful pass from White up to Blake Graham to make it 3-0. Gate City would score one late but Graham would still win 3-1.

