An unsettled Memorial Day weekend lies ahead

It’ll be a dry Friday across our region with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will be on the chilly side as lows drop into the 40s for most.

Most of Saturday looks dry, we’ll just notice a lot of clouds and cooler temperatures as well. Highs will only top off in the upper 50s and 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Rain will move into the region on Saturday evening and will continue off-and-on through Sunday. Temperatures will be much cooler in the 50s and 60s on Sunday. Scattered showers will continue to fall at times on Memorial Day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Drier and warmer air will move in for the middle of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

