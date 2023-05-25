WVDOH to hold public open house concerning District 9

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders of West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 9 will be hosting an informational open house on Friday, May 26, at the District 9 Headquarters.

This meeting will discuss upcoming projects and core maintenance in the district’s five counties of Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers.

Some of the projects in the district that are either ongoing or scheduled to start soon include Lockwood Road, Fort Spring Bridge, Hinton Briar Branch, North Fork-Cherry River, Stone House US 60, and ditching/stabilization.

District 9 Headquarters is located at 146 Stone House Road in Lewisburg.

