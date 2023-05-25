W.Va Renaissance Festival crews race to finish with opening weekend days away

W.Va Renaissance Festival
W.Va Renaissance Festival(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hear ye, hear ye, Lords and Ladies! It is once again time for the West Virginia Renaissance Festival.

Each weekend in June, Lewisburg farmlands- which are usually full of cows being milked and chickens laying eggs- transform to create the medieval experience for visitors. But before fairgoers can partake in this annual merriment, there is a lot of work being done behind the scenes to make it a success.

“It’s months to do the artwork and the prep work to get ready and then there’s never enough time,” shared one of the event’s co-organizers Taso Stavrakis. “Now, what are we down to a week or so? And we’re still waiting for permits from the county and some inspector [has] gotta come out and look at the new rides that we have, so it’s always a rush at the end.”

Crews with the West Virginia Renaissance Festival are currently getting ready for their fifth season. And while it results in a month of magic and fun, it takes a lot of time, sweat and hard work to get there.

“It’s very involved and more and more so,” added Dawn Kieninger, Stavrakis’ partner. “I think we start planning as soon as the season ends for next year. We have a discussion about what we’d like to add, what did work and what didn’t work, and who’s coming back and who isn’t.”

Stavrakis and Kieninger moved to Greenbrier County in 2013.

Both have decades of Renaissance fair experience. In fact, Stavrakis began the country’s first jousting experience in the late 1970s. So, for them, transforming their farmland into permanent medieval structures and inviting thousands of strangers to their home each year was no issue.

“How nice, I mean, to go to a job that you love, right? And so we invented it. We built because that’s what we want to do. You know, we’re not bankers; we’re not lawyers. We entertain,” Stavrakis told WVVA.

So find your brightest garments and begin practicing that Old English speech because the West Virginia Renaissance Festival begins the first weekend in June.

Each weekend has a different theme that festivalgoers are invited to participate in. The schedule is as follows:

June 3 and June 4: Celtic Crossing

June 10 and June 11: Pirates Landing

June 17 and June 18: Beer & Barbarians

June 25 and June 26: Bacchanalia

The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Tickets are $18 for adults, $8 for children ages eight to 12 and free for kids six and under. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Hitachi Energy is located in Bland, Va.
Bland manufacturing company seeking qualified workers
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
CrossFit is on a quest to find the fittest people on earth and one man from Beckley is quickly...
Beckley man among top finishers at East Coast CrossFit competition

Latest News

Students at Stratton Elementary walked out of their classes at the school’s location on Fayette...
Students leave Stratton Elementary for the last time
‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife
State Treasurer Riley Moore reminded students that the deadline for the 2023 SMART529 “When I...
Two Southern West Virginia students win ‘When I Grown Up’ essay contest
Richlands’ plans for revitalization include refurbished store fronts, marketing the town’s assets
Richlands’ plans for revitalization include refurbished store fronts, marketing the town’s assets