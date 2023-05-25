We’ll be dry on Friday, but rain will eventually return on Sarturday

Memorial Day Weekend will be unsettled this time around
FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TONIGHT
A weak front moving through the area could bring a few evening showers to some of our area, especially along and east of I-77. It won’t be wash-out though! Late tonight, showers will fizzle out, and we’ll end up cool and dry with lingering clouds. Low temps will fall into the upper mid 40s-low 50s.

Surface Map
Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds as we wrap up the work week. Temps will be seasonable, ranging from the mid-upper 60s east, to more low-mid 70s west. High pressure will keep us dry Friday night as well. We’ll be partly cloudy with lows again in the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY FORECAST
Saturday will bring increasing clouds, and cooler weather. Highs will top off in the upper 50s-mid 60s, below average for this time of year. Most of the day looks dry and breezy, but we look to see rain push into our area Saturday evening as a low-pressure system rides up the coastline.

Memorial Day Weekend
We’ll see rain on and off Saturday night through Monday (Memorial Day) morning, with Sunday being the wettest day of this upcoming weekend. Temps will hover in the upper 50s-low 60s into Sunday, climbing closer to 70 again by the time we get to Monday afternoon.

Next week, we look to have quite the warmup in store...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

