Summers County Council on Aging receives check

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The folks at the Summers County council on aging received a much-needed boost today.

West Virginia state senator Jack Woodrum presented a check for forty-five thousand dollars at the Hinton senior center.

According to the Council on Aging director Cindy Garrett this money will be used to replace the ramp that leads into the Summers County Council on Aging building.

She said that this is a project that they have needed for a while, and she is thankful senator Woodrum was able to secure the funding.

“It’s a tremendous thing to be able to get to get this and not have to worry about getting it done and we can get it done quickly instead of waiting and figuring out where the money is going to come from.”

