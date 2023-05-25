Summers County Council on Aging receives check

By Mark Hughes
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The folks at the Summers County council on aging received a much-needed boost today.

West Virginia state senator Jack Woodrum presented a check for forty-five thousand dollars at the Hinton senior center.

According to the Council on Aging director Cindy Garrett this money will be used to replace the ramp that leads into the Summers County Council on Aging building.

She said that this is a project that they have needed for a while, and she is thankful senator Woodrum was able to secure the funding.

“It’s a tremendous thing to be able to get to get this and not have to worry about getting it done and we can get it done quickly instead of waiting and figuring out where the money is going to come from.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Hitachi Energy is located in Bland, Va.
Bland manufacturing company seeking qualified workers
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
CrossFit is on a quest to find the fittest people on earth and one man from Beckley is quickly...
Beckley man among top finishers at East Coast CrossFit competition

Latest News

Old Town Revival (OTR) will include motorcycles, stunt rides, a parade and more.
In Focus Preview: OTR event returns to Tazewell
Summers County adds new Almost Heaven Swing
Summers County unveils Almost Heaven swing
Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA, talks about the 2023 hurricane outlook.
NOAA reveals outlook for 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
Ceremony held for fallen officers at FBI
FBI data shows increasing trend of felonious police killings, local sheriff weighs in