Spotty showers are possible today; more unsettled weather is on the way for the weekend

As a weak cold front approaches our region today, clouds will increase, and we could see a few spotty showers late this afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Any showers this evening should dissipate by midnight, and we’ll hold on to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will drop into the mid/upper 40s and low 50s tonight.

We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. High temperatures will stay slightly below average in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Unsettled weather returns this Memorial Day weekend as a cut-off low moves our way. As of now, Sunday looks to be the wettest day, but some occasional showers are possible from Saturday night - Monday. Otherwise, we’ll have lots of clouds and cooler temperatures in the 60s this weekend.

Drier and much warmer conditions return mid-late next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

