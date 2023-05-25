Spotty showers are possible today; more unsettled weather is on the way for the weekend

An area of low pressure will bring more clouds, occasional showers, and cooler temperatures our way this weekend
A few spotty showers are possible today as a weak cold front slides through.
A few spotty showers are possible today as a weak cold front slides through.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As a weak cold front approaches our region today, clouds will increase, and we could see a few spotty showers late this afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

A few showers are possible late this afternoon/evening; otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and...
A few showers are possible late this afternoon/evening; otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds.(WVVA WEATHER)

Any showers this evening should dissipate by midnight, and we’ll hold on to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will drop into the mid/upper 40s and low 50s tonight.

A few showers are possible this evening, but we'll dry up overnight with partly cloudy skies.
A few showers are possible this evening, but we'll dry up overnight with partly cloudy skies.(WVVA WEATHER)

We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. High temperatures will stay slightly below average in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday as temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday as temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Unsettled weather returns this Memorial Day weekend as a cut-off low moves our way. As of now, Sunday looks to be the wettest day, but some occasional showers are possible from Saturday night - Monday. Otherwise, we’ll have lots of clouds and cooler temperatures in the 60s this weekend.

A cut-off low will bring more unsettled our way this Memorial Day weekend.
A cut-off low will bring more unsettled our way this Memorial Day weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)

Drier and much warmer conditions return mid-late next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Hitachi Energy is located in Bland, Va.
Bland manufacturing company seeking qualified workers
CrossFit is on a quest to find the fittest people on earth and one man from Beckley is quickly...
Beckley man among top finishers at East Coast CrossFit competition
Christine West Bridge
Engineer says “Bridge to nowhere” will be open by the fall

Latest News

Full video forecast (5-25-2023)
RAIN CHANCE
We could see a few showers Thursday, but it will be far from a wash-out
Full Forecast (5/24)
Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the 70s.
Dry today before some unsettled weather returns this weekend