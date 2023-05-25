‘Run for the Wall’ returns to Rainelle, W.Va.

Run for the Wall
Run for the Wall(WVVA News)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAINELLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Happening now, Rolling Thunder and Task Force Omega Motorcyclists are running for the wall, and they are raising awareness for those prisoners of war and those missing in action.

En route to Washington D.C., motorcyclists will be riding through Kanawha Avenue to Walnut Street with a stop at Rainelle Elementary.

They will also be arriving at 4 this afternoon for another ride.

