Richlands’ plans for revitalization include refurbished store fronts, marketing the town’s assets

Richlands’ plans for revitalization include refurbished store fronts, marketing the town’s assets
Richlands’ plans for revitalization include refurbished store fronts, marketing the town’s assets(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Thursday night the Town of Richlands held its final installment of the public forums on plans for revitalization.

This meeting was to hear input from the public about plans drawn up based on previous discussions. The main component of these plans is to beautify storefronts in the downtown area. This will also include bringing new businesses to life, such as a bowling alley.

Councilwoman Laura Mollo told WVVA that these plans are integral to the town’s future growth and success.

“We believe its the best place in Southwest Virginia. We want to show people what we see in Richlands and let other people experience that too,” said Mollo.

The plans for revitalization also include marketing the town for tourism. The Town of Richlands is an official bird and butterfly sanctuary and Town Hall hopes to capitalize on those designations.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Hitachi Energy is located in Bland, Va.
Bland manufacturing company seeking qualified workers
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
CrossFit is on a quest to find the fittest people on earth and one man from Beckley is quickly...
Beckley man among top finishers at East Coast CrossFit competition

Latest News

Students at Stratton Elementary walked out of their classes at the school’s location on Fayette...
End of an era: Students leave Stratton Elementary for the last time
State Treasurer Riley Moore announced that 15 regional student winners and statewide teacher...
Two Southern West Virginia students win ‘When I Grown Up’ essay contest
Country Baby Soapery
Country Baby Soapery sets up shop in Crossroads Mall
Two people suffered minor burn injuries in the fire.
Stepfather of child accused of setting home on fire arrested, charged with child abuse