Richlands’ plans for revitalization include refurbished store fronts, marketing the town’s assets

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Thursday night the Town of Richlands held its final installment of the public forums on plans for revitalization.

This meeting was to hear input from the public about plans drawn up based on previous discussions. The main component of these plans is to beautify storefronts in the downtown area. This will also include bringing new businesses to life, such as a bowling alley.

Councilwoman Laura Mollo told WVVA that these plans are integral to the town’s future growth and success.

“We believe its the best place in Southwest Virginia. We want to show people what we see in Richlands and let other people experience that too,” said Mollo.

The plans for revitalization also include marketing the town for tourism. The Town of Richlands is an official bird and butterfly sanctuary and Town Hall hopes to capitalize on those designations.

