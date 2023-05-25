New River CTC to offer CDL classes

GHENT, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’ve been thinking about a new gig on the open road as the driver of an 18-wheeler one of our local colleges is doing what it can to help.

New River Community and Technical College is offering courses for Class A CDL certifications during the summer.

You must have a Class E license for at least a year and obtain a Class A CDL learner’s permit.

Classes start June 12 and July 31, 2023, at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent, WV.

Dates for the classes are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for six weeks.

180 contact hours are provided to prepare you for the test and on the final day of the course, and you will test on-site in the college’s truck.

To register, call Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

