Law enforcement cracks down on speeders ahead of Memorial Day weekend

In efforts to make sure drivers get to where they need to go safely, law enforcement from multiple agencies throughout W.Va. are cracking down on speeders.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to hit the road.

In efforts to make sure drivers get to where they need to go safely, law enforcement from multiple agencies throughout West Virginia are cracking down on speeders.

“We’re going to concentrate on speed, on distracted driving and on the impaired driving,” Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil said.

Law enforcement is making sure drivers are staying alert and driving the speed limit, especially when it comes to construction zones where the speed limit is 55 mph.

“Speeding five, ten, fifteen miles an hour over the limit is really not going to save you that much time,” McNeil said. “The key point is to arrive alive and be safe out on the highways.”

As law enforcement patrols the roadways, drivers are hopeful everyone obeys the traffic laws.

“I’ve got two young drivers myself that are out and about, so I would just appreciate it if everyone would consider everyone other than themselves.”

