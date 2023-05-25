Greenbrier West and Independence seasons’ come to an end in the state softball tournament

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Independence Lady Patriots and Greenbrier West Lady Cavaliers both made it to the WVSSAC softball state championship tournaments in Class AA and A, respectively.

Both teams started the day in the morning as Independence faced Herbert Hoover and Greenbrier West faced Petersburg. Both teams would fall by a score of 4-2 and enter in the loser’s bracket.

In the loser’s bracket, Greenbrier West faced the St. Marys Lady Blue Devils. The Cavs would take a 4-2 lead in the third inning, but the Blue Devils would score five runs from there to win 7-4. The loss eliminated Greenbrier West.

The Independence Lady Patriots faced the Oak Glen Lady Golden Bears. The Patriots would also get out to a 3-0 lead, but the Bears would hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to tie, and would use a six run fifth inning to win 9-7. The loss eliminated Independence.

