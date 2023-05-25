FREE Heath Fair tomorrow at Tazewell Community Health Center

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A two day health fair is being put on to aid those who don’t usually have access to care.

Put on by ETSU and Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems. The fair offers a complete physical, lab work, EKG’s, and pap smears. All for free! Vendors are also set up with information and free goodies.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone to come out that’s needing health care that maybe hasn’t seen a doctor for a few years. Or if you don’t have any insurance. If you don’t have a primary physician this is a great opportunity to get established with the clinic and get some free care,” said ETSU’s Underserved Medicine Coordinator Morgan Scott.

The fair takes place at the Tazewell Community Health Center at 386 Ben Bolt Avenue from 9am to 4pm Friday. Once again all services are free and no appointments are needed, you can just walk right in!

