In Focus Preview: OTR event returns to Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. May 28 edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring information about the second annual Old Town Revival (OTR) event. It returns to the Back of the Dragon in Tazewell June 9-11.

It will feature motorcycles, stunts, live music and more. For more information, go here.

When will this episode of In Focus air?

It is segments two and three of the episode which will air on Sun. May 28 at 9 a.m. Segment one will feature the upcoming BABA festival in Wytheville.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

