Fayette County man pleads guilty to illegal voting

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Richard Fox, of Fayette County, pleaded guilty and sentenced for illegal voting in the 2020 general election according to a statement from the Office of W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Fox was sentenced in the Fayette County Circuit Court to one year of probation and a $1,000 fine for casting two mail-in ballots. One was cast in West Virginia and the other was cast in Florida during the 2020 general election.

“Defendant Fox’s acts violated West Virginia election law, broke the trust of our citizens, and directly harmed the integrity of every race on his ballot,” said Warner. “I’m pleased to add this double-vote conviction to the incredible precedent we are setting for being tough on voter fraud here in West Virginia. With this guilty plea, others who may be tempted to repeat this criminal act are on notice that my office will aggressively and effectively pursue a criminal conviction.”

Warner reminds citizens to take advantage of the “See Something, Text Something” reporting tool which allows users to submit an election complaint and attach photos or videos using a mobile device. To report suspicious election activity, simply text “WV” to 45995 and follow the prompts.

