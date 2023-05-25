Students leave Stratton Elementary for the last time


Students at Stratton Elementary walked out of their classes at the school’s location on Fayette...
Students at Stratton Elementary walked out of their classes at the school’s location on Fayette Street for the very last time on Thursday.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students at Stratton Elementary walked out of the school’s location on Fayette Street for the very last time on Thursday. While students will be moving into a new school next door next year, they leave behind a building with a storied history.

Lawyers, doctors, and legends have walked those halls, including Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Bill Withers.

When the first students arrived at the building in 1939, there were more than 500 students. An African-American school prior to integration, it would go through a number of transitions over the next decades, from high school junior high to elementary school.

On July 21, 2023, the school will be demolished more than 80 years after it first opened.

“It’s bittersweet for all my faculty and parents alike,” said Principal Kristi Clay. “We had several parents videoing their children coming in this morning for the last time so it’s very emotional.”

For school volunteer Doris Martin, the school holds a special significance. She graduated from the school in 1957, when it was a high school.

Looking back, she remembers feeling intimidated by its grandeur. “I was frightened for a couple months until I got my footing, but after that it was just a wonderful place to be.”

As a volunteer, she and the teacher she works with try to instill in children the same lessons they were taught - to respect yourself and others, but also “just to try. The only thing you can’t do is to be invisible and fly. Everything else is possible,” she said.

It was a message that has resonated with students over the years. In addition to educating Withers, the hit singer and songwriter, the school won four state championships in Football.

As Principal Clay gets ready to start a new year in a new school, she said she will not forget the groundwork laid by those before her. “We’re happy for our students and for what’s to come, but we want to honor the traditions of those who came before us.”

Clay said it is also important to point out there will be a tribute center for Stratton set up at the new school. Additionally, there will also be an auction held in June for items at this school at a date to be determined.

An open house for the new school will likely be set sometime close to the end of Summer.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Hitachi Energy is located in Bland, Va.
Bland manufacturing company seeking qualified workers
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
CrossFit is on a quest to find the fittest people on earth and one man from Beckley is quickly...
Beckley man among top finishers at East Coast CrossFit competition

Latest News

W.Va Renaissance Festival
W.Va Renaissance Festival crews race to finish with opening weekend days away
‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife
State Treasurer Riley Moore reminded students that the deadline for the 2023 SMART529 “When I...
Two Southern West Virginia students win ‘When I Grown Up’ essay contest
Richlands’ plans for revitalization include refurbished store fronts, marketing the town’s assets
Richlands’ plans for revitalization include refurbished store fronts, marketing the town’s assets