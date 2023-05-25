Country Baby Soapery sets up shop in Crossroads Mall

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’re in the market for colorful and unique bath products and want to support a new small business, the Crossroads Mall in Mount Hope is the place to be.

Country Baby Soapery is fresh to the shopping mall and celebrated its grand opening Thursday, May 25, with a ribbon cutting. Those with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, as well as community members, were there to show their support.

The store is located on the Rural King end of the mall- directly across from the Hallmark store- and offers candles, bath bombs, soaps and more. The store’s owner, Jenny Kiblinger, tells WVVA that all of her products are handmade with natural products.

“People seem to like the handmade aspects and the local, you know, locally made aspect,” she shared, adding that, in the last two weeks that her store has been unofficially open, business has been booming, or, better yet, bubbling.

“Everyone’s been great. They’ve been telling me how good it smells in here, and everyone’s come in and looked and touched and talked and bought, and it’s been great.”

Country Baby Soapery is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The store is currently offering a sale to celebrate its place in the Raleigh County business community.

Visit Country Baby Soapery on Facebook to learn more.

