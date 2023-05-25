Capito announces nearly $500,000 for DigDeep Water Project in McDowell County

FILE: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito speaks on the baby formula shortage Thursday.
FILE: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito speaks on the baby formula shortage Thursday.(WVVA)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced that McDowell County will be receiving funding to upgrade its clean water infrastructure. The DigDeep Right to Water Project is set to receive $495,840 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In total, Senator Capito secured $241,135,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations omnibus package.

“When I visited DigDeep last year, it was clear that their project is of the upmost importance and that they are making a major impact in McDowell County. Now, after too long of a delay from the EPA, I am happy to announce this funding is on the way to DigDeep,” Ranking Member Capito said. “This project opens the door to clean water access for residents across the county who have been waiting on these resources for years. As Ranking Member of the EPW Committee and a leader on the Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to ensure our communities have the resources and reliable infrastructure needed to deliver clean water to our residents.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin also released a statement regarding the funding saying, “For over a century, the people of McDowell County have made the hard sacrifices to power our nation to greatness. I appreciate Administrator Regan for visiting this community to see first-hand the challenges we face. Today, I am proud to announce some long-overdue investments in essential water infrastructure and other resources that will help the people of McDowell County access more resources in the future. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue fighting to ensure the people of West Virginia get the long past due federal support that they need and deserve.”

