Capito and Manchin announce more than $10 million for W.Va. brownfield sites

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that 11 different local awards totaling in $10,966,135 to brownfield sites across the state that will be used to help assess, clean up, and revitalize those sites.

“In almost every corner of our state, brownfield sites present potential opportunities for economic growth and expansion,” Ranking Member Capito said. “When crafting the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, I helped prioritize funding to deliver needed resources to the EPA’s Brownfields Program that would benefit communities in West Virginia, and I’m looking forward to seeing the funding announced today create more success stories across our state.”

“Addressing and restoring brownfield sites across West Virginia is vital to strengthening our communities and boosting economic development,” Senator Manchin said. “Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments for West Virginia, and I am pleased the EPA is investing in these ten important programs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is among those receiving funding.

Individual awards and details listed below:

West Virginia University Research Corporation: $5,000,000 as part of a Technical Assistance to Brownfields Communities (TAB) cooperative agreement

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection: $1,000,000

Marshall University Research Corporation: $968,438 for cleanup of former Flint Pigments Site

Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle: $500,000 for community-wide assessment

Fairmont, W.Va.: $500,000 for community-wide assessment

Harrison County Economic Development Corporation: $500,000 for community-wide assessment

Huntington, W.Va Huntington, W.Va.: $500,000 for community-wide assessment

Morgantown, W.Va Morgantown, W.Va.: $500,000 for cleanup of White Park Southside

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: $500,000 for cleanup of former Beckley landfill

Region 2 Planning and Development Council: $500,000 for community-wide assessment

Pocahontas County Commission: $497,697 for former Howes Leather Company/East Form Industrial Park

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.