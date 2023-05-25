Capito and Manchin announce more than $10 million for W.Va. brownfield sites

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that 11 different local awards totaling in $10,966,135 to brownfield sites across the state that will be used to help assess, clean up, and revitalize those sites.

“In almost every corner of our state, brownfield sites present potential opportunities for economic growth and expansion,” Ranking Member Capito said. “When crafting the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, I helped prioritize funding to deliver needed resources to the EPA’s Brownfields Program that would benefit communities in West Virginia, and I’m looking forward to seeing the funding announced today create more success stories across our state.”

“Addressing and restoring brownfield sites across West Virginia is vital to strengthening our communities and boosting economic development,” Senator Manchin said. “Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments for West Virginia, and I am pleased the EPA is investing in these ten important programs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is among those receiving funding.

Individual awards and details listed below:

  • West Virginia University Research Corporation: $5,000,000 as part of a Technical Assistance to Brownfields Communities (TAB) cooperative agreement
  • West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection: $1,000,000
  • Marshall University Research Corporation: $968,438 for cleanup of former Flint Pigments Site
  • Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle: $500,000 for community-wide assessment
  • Fairmont, W.Va.: $500,000 for community-wide assessment
  • Harrison County Economic Development Corporation: $500,000 for community-wide assessment
  • Huntington, W.VaHuntington, W.Va.: $500,000 for community-wide assessment
  • Morgantown, W.VaMorgantown, W.Va.: $500,000 for cleanup of White Park Southside
  • New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: $500,000 for cleanup of former Beckley landfill
  • Region 2 Planning and Development Council: $500,000 for community-wide assessment
  • Pocahontas County Commission: $497,697 for former Howes Leather Company/East Form Industrial Park

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Hitachi Energy is located in Bland, Va.
Bland manufacturing company seeking qualified workers
CrossFit is on a quest to find the fittest people on earth and one man from Beckley is quickly...
Beckley man among top finishers at East Coast CrossFit competition
Christine West Bridge
Engineer says “Bridge to nowhere” will be open by the fall

Latest News

Semi-truck generic
New River CTC to offer CDL classes
Run for the Wall
‘Run for the Wall’ returns to Rainelle, W.Va.
Jason Cosner
Man shoots dogs, chickens, cow while smoking meth, police say
WVDOH generic
WVDOH to hold public open house concerning District 9