We could see a few showers Thursday, but it will be far from a wash-out

We’ll see passing clouds tonight, but we should stay dry and cool. Low temps tonight will fall into the 40s.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds. As a weak front slides into the area from the northwest, we could see a few on and off rain showers during the late afternoon and evening. Not everyone however, will necessarily see rain. A rumble of thunder or two will also be possible, but generally no severe or flooding threat is expected. Highs tomorrow will be a tad cooler, hitting the upper 60s-low 70s.

Thursday night will feature partly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s and low 50s.

We look dry and cool Friday, with highs in the mid 60s-low 70s. Friday night looks to bring gradually increasing cloud cover.

As low pressure rides up the US east coast in to the weekend, we should see some scattered rain at times Saturday, Sunday and into Memorial Day, though no day as of now is looking to bring widespread or very heavy rain at this time. We’ll be cooler with much more cloud cover due to onshore flow still- highs will be in the 60s for most through our Holiday weekend.

Next week looks to bring a warm-up...stay tuned!

