Shady Spring uses another strong start to take the regional championship series

GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shady Spring is heading back to Charleston.

The Tigers dispatched the Pikeview Panthers, 19-2 on Tuesday night and completed the sweep of the regional championship series. Shady Spring opened the game with a three-run inning and then put up nine more in the second to lead 12-1 after two innings.

Shady Spring won all four meetings with Pikeview this season by 10 runs or more.

