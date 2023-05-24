Shady Spring uses another strong start to take the regional championship series

The Tigers defeated the Panthers 19-2
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shady Spring is heading back to Charleston.

The Tigers dispatched the Pikeview Panthers, 19-2 on Tuesday night and completed the sweep of the regional championship series. Shady Spring opened the game with a three-run inning and then put up nine more in the second to lead 12-1 after two innings.

Shady Spring won all four meetings with Pikeview this season by 10 runs or more.

