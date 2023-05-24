Quota Club hands out thousands of dollars to local food pantries

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County’s Quota Club recorded one of its highest fundraising years on record to help feed the hungry through its Empty Bowls campaign.

The group raised $28,000 through the campaign and distributed the money to eight different food pantries during a special celebration in Beckley on Tuesday.

Each year, volunteers help with the design of the bowls, which are later sold as part of an event in Beckley.

Chair Beth Jarrell said the timing of the contributions could not have been better this year. “The need right now is tremendous. They’ve never seen numbers like they’re currently seeing. I think it’s greater since COVID.”

In fact, according to Diann Pruenesti with the Carpenter’s Corner, volunteers recently had to open the building every day of the week to meet the need. “Everything, the cost of living is so much higher. We really needed that help right now.”

She said volunteers started to see an increase during the Pandemic, numbers that only continued to increase with inflation.

“We’re seeing more people period. Before, 150 would be a lot in a day. Now it’s around 220.”

Other food pantries which received contributions on Tuesday include FOLK, Bread of Life, the Dream Center, Helping Hands, the Lunch Box, Sheperd’s Table, and Food for Body and Soul.

