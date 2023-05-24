Our weather pattern remains on repeat into midweek

We’ll get sun, clouds, and seasonable temps again on Wednesday
OUT THE DOOR FORECAST
OUT THE DOOR FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight

Tonight looks quiet and calm, with passing clouds and cool overnight lows in the 40s and low 50s.

HIGH PRESSURE MAP
HIGH PRESSURE MAP

As high pressure stays in control, we look dry into Wednesday as well. Tomorrow looks partly cloudy and seasonable, with temps in the upper 60s-mid 70s for most.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST

We’ll see increasing cloud cover Wednesday night,but should otherwise be dry and mild. Low temps will hit the 50s Wednesday night-early Thursday AM.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST

A cold front will swing in on Thursday, but it won’t bring much rain with it-only a few hit and miss showers/t-storms Thursday afternoon-early evening. Temps will be in the 60s and low 70s under partly sunny skies on Thursday.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Friday looks cool and mainly dry, but rain chances could rise a bit again into our Memorial Day weekend. Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

