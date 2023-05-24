Linkous Pool set to open Memorial Day in Welch with limited hours due to staffing

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - With summer on the horizon more and more pools across our communities are opening including the Linkous Pool in Welch, WV.

It is slated to open Memorial Day but will operate at limited days and hours due to staffing shortages.

According to the city, the pool will be open Thursday through Sunday from noon until 5 PM.

Admittance is limited to 60 individuals at a time. Those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Due to limited staff, swimming lessons and private pool party reservations will not occur this year.

If you have already prepaid for a pool party reservation you will receive a refund.

