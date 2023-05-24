Greenbrier County Sheriff searching for missing man

Johnny Ward and White Chevrolet Malibu
Johnny Ward and White Chevrolet Malibu(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s help in locating Johnny Ward II.

Ward may be traveling in a white Chevrolet malibu with a pink CNA sticker on the back windshield.

GCSO is asking that if anyone sees Ward or the car that they contact them or their local law enforcement agency immediately. Those giving tips can contact GCSO at 304-647-6634 or send a private message to their Facebook page.

