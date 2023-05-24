Gambill Amusements brings end-of-school carnival back to Raleigh County

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the last 20 years, Gambill Amusements out of Buckhannon, West Virginia, has been kicking off summer for Raleigh County residents...

And this year is no different.

The carnival will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the Crossroads Mall Parking lot. There will be rides- both old and new, fair food, prizes and a little bit of something for the whole family to enjoy.

In past years, the Gambill family has added a $3 charge to enter the carnival space, but they tell WVVA that the charge will be waived this year, making admission free. Carnival goers will still have to pay for food, tickets, etc. Tickets are $1.25 each, 20 for $20 or 40 for $40. Unlimited ride armband passes are also available for $25.

The carnival will open at 6 p.m. on Friday and its opening will extend to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. On Monday, May 29, the carnival will be highlighting past and present members of the military for Memorial Day.

The Gambill family says they are excited to be back in town for another weekend of fun. Visit Gambill Amusements on Facebook or gambillamusements.com to learn more.

