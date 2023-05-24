In Focus Preview: BABA festival coming to Wytheville

The event will happen on Sat. June 3 at the Willowbrook Jackson Umberberger Homestead.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. May 28 edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring two upcoming events. Segment one is about an upcoming festival in Wytheville, Va., and segments two and three are about a weekend long event in Tazewell, Va. Both events are coming up in June.

What is segment one about?

Segment one of In Focus is about the BABA festival in Wytheville. stands for ‘Bluefegrass, Art, Bourbon and Ale.’ It’s happening Sat. June 3 from noon-5 p.m. at the Willowbrook Jackson/Umberger Homestead. For more information about the museums, go here.

Parking is at the Wytheville Visitors Center at 975 Tazewell Street. Admission for a wristband is $15 adults 21 and up. This includes a coupon for one beer, wine or bourbon tasting. Additional beverages are available for purchase. General admission with no wristband is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

Music is provided by Blue Ridge Opry from 1-4 p.m.

What are segments two and three about?

Segments two and three are about the Old Town Revival event coming to the Back of the Dragon in Tazewell, Va. June 9-11. There will be a motorcycle rally, stunt shows, live music and more. For more details, go here. Tune in Thurs. May 24 at 5 p.m. for the preview interview about the OTR event.

