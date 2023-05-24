Early voting starts for Bluefield, Princeton City Council

A low angle view of a long line of people waitng to vote in the elections.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Information regarding the elections for City Council for the City of Bluefield and the City of Princeton has been circulated for several days, and now you have the opportunity to do your civic duty as early voting is underway in both cities.

For the City of Bluefield, residents may cast their ballot between May 24th - June 3rd at City Hall on 200 Rogers Street.

Operating hours will be 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM on Saturdays.

Offices will be closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

For the City of Princeton, residents may cast their ballot between May 24th - June 3rd at City Hall on 800 Bee Street.

Operating hours will be 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM on weekdays and 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM on Saturdays.

Any resident voter of Princeton, WV may vote early, in-person, without stating a reason.

It is advised you bring forms of identification with you, so the voting process is easy and convenient.

